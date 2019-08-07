Chief Commissioner FBR vows to enhance revenue generation

The Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue FBR Hyderabad Shahid Iqbal Baloch has vowed to enhance revenue generation by expanding tax base so that the collected revenue could be utilized to meet development and other fiscal requirements of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue FBR Hyderabad Shahid Iqbal Baloch has vowed to enhance revenue generation by expanding tax base so that the collected revenue could be utilized to meet development and other fiscal requirements of the country.

Addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI Secretariat on Wednesday, he briefed them about the measures being adopted by the Federal board of Revenue for bringing maximum numbers of the people into the tax net as well as the procedure of tax collections.

He informed that FBR rules were being improved in order to bring transparency in tax collection system, adding that bringing maximum number of the countrymen into the tax net would help the government to enhance the revenue so that the same could be spent for the betterment of the country.

He called upon the business community to follow the directives of FBR which were essential to ensure transparency in business dealing adding that these efforts would also help the business community in streamlining their financial records.

The Chairman HCCI Sub-Committee on Inland Revenue Turab Ali Khoja while speaking on the occasion said that the business community fully committed to pay taxes and contribute their due share for the progress and prosperity of the country, however, he said, the business community was still seemed confused with the FBR rules and regulations.

He underlined the need of formation of uniform tax collection system, change in behavior of collectorate officers, bringing the 80 percent agriculturists of the country into the tax net, providing maximum incentives to small industries so that the government could be able to collect maximum revenue to meet development and other fiscal requirements of the country.

The President HCCI Muhammad Saleem Shaikh in his welcome address apprised the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue about the problems being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.