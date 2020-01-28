UrduPoint.com
China Coastal Provinces Sees Robust Growth In Trade With B&R Countries

Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

China coastal provinces sees robust growth in trade with B&R countries

Fujian Province on China's eastern coast, which boasts traditional trade ties on the ancient Marine Silk Road, witnessed strong growth in trade with Belt and Road (B&R) countries in 2019

XIAMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ):Fujian Province on China's eastern coast, which boasts traditional trade ties on the ancient Marine Silk Road, witnessed strong growth in trade with Belt and Road (B&R) countries in 2019.

The trade volume between Fujian and B&R countries grew by 16.3 percent year on year in 2019, reaching 455.1 billion Yuan (about 66.28 billion U.S. Dollars). The amount accounted for 34.2 percent of the province's total export volume, according to Xiamen Customs.

The main export goods from Fujian to B&R countries are labor-intensive products and mechanical and electrical products.

The exports of textiles and garments, furniture, bags, shoes, plastic products and toys to those countries hit 111.6 billion yuan in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 27.5 percent. The exports of mechanical and electrical products to the countries soared by 18.9 percent year on year to reach 92.35 billion yuan.

The Philippines, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia are the top three trade partners with Fujian. Fujian's trade with the three countries reached 60.91 billion yuan, 54.25 billion yuan and 50.38 billion yuan, respectively, up 28.1 percent, 7 percent and 25 percent, according to the customs statistics.

