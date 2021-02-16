UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Mulling Curbs On Rare Earth Exports To Hurt US Defense Sector - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:38 PM

China Mulling Curbs on Rare Earth Exports to Hurt US Defense Sector - Reports

China is mulling restricting exports of rare earth minerals to hurt the US defense sector, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) China is mulling restricting exports of rare earth minerals to hurt the US defense sector, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology came up with draft controls on the production and exports of 17 rare earth minerals in January. The country controls some 80 percent of global supply of the minerals, which are vital for production of F-35 jets and other advanced weaponry.

Government officials reportedly approached industry executives to assess to what extent the export controls would hit US and European companies.

"The government wants to know if the US may have trouble making F-35 fighter jets if China imposes an export ban," a Chinese government adviser said.

Beijing supposedly seeks to understand how quickly the US could find an alternative to its exports and boost own production capacity.

In September, the US notably unveiled plans to invest more than $120 million in programs for exploration of carbon ore, rare earth and critical minerals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Exports China January May September Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

30 minutes ago

Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down an ..

3 minutes ago

Final world boxing qualifier for Tokyo Games to be ..

3 minutes ago

1,378 govt houses vacated from illegal occupants

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

6 minutes ago

Navalny to Deliver Final Statement in Slander Case ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.