China-Pakistan Economy, Trade B2B Forum held in Shenzhen

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 07:48 PM

The 10th Anniversary Ceremony for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and China-Pakistan Economy and Trade B2B Forum was held in Shenzhen, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):The 10th Anniversary Ceremony for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and China-Pakistan Economy and Trade B2B Forum was held in Shenzhen, China.

At the invitation of the Shenzhen Municipal Government and the China-Pakistan Trade, Investment and Technology Cooperation Center, guest including Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to Prime Minster of Pakistan on Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Asif Noor, Chief Executive Officer at Belt and Road Consultants Pvt Limited, Mr. Fu Chaoyang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Ocean Group Industry Co., Ltd, Ms. Zhu Yanyan, President of China-Pakistan United (Shenzhen) Economy and Trade Management Co., Ltd., Zang Mengsheng, General Manager of the Trade and Finance Department of Pakistan's Habib Bank Limited (HBL) in China, attended the forum, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

At the forum, the Pakistani representative introduced in detail the more than 50 agreements signed by two governments since the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was launched in 2013, which determined the "1+4" cooperation layout centered on the CPEC, with Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure and industrial cooperation as the four priorities.

In response to these statements, all guests and Pakistani representatives conducted in-depth exchanges on the composition of Pakistan's national resources, economic situation, investment policy, financial system, security situation and other issues of common concern to both sides.

Subsequently, special guests from local enterprises conducted targeted project exchanges with the Pakistani delegation, whom conducted policy interpretation, market analysis, project evaluation and resource docking for Chinese enterprises.

As for conference outcome, Chinese representatives expressed hope to normalize this forum, and combine the industrial characteristics of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to cooperate with Special Economic Zone (SEZs) in Pakistan in an all-round way to go overseas as a whole in the form of industrial belts and clusters. At the same time, invite outstanding Pakistani enterprises to visit China to establish a two-way cooperation mechanism, promoting the export of Pakistani specialty products and undertake the transfer of China's industrial capacity. Accordingly, the Pakistani delegation expressed willingness to actively cooperate with Shenzhen, hoping to encourage outstanding enterprises from Pakistan, the Middle East and the Gulf region to develop in China through the establishment of Bay Area headquarters base in Shenzhen.

This forum is hosted by the China-Pakistan Trade, Investment and Technology Cooperation Center, as well as undertaken by China-Pakistan United (Shenzhen) Economy and Trade Management Co., Ltd, which, on site signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Pakistan Effendi Group to further promote the close cooperation between bilateral enterprises in the future.

