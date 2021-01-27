UrduPoint.com
Chinese Automaker Sees 41 Pct Rise In Sales In Russia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:53 PM

SHIJIAZHUANG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :China's automaker Great Wall Motors (GWM) sold 17,381 units of vehicles in Russia in 2020, up 41 percent year on year, the company said Wednesday.

The company attributed the robust growth to its localization strategy, featuring complete production and supply chains and products that meet local market needs.

In 2019, GWM's plant in Russia's Tula region started operation, which marked the first overseas complete vehicle manufacturing factory of Chinese automobile enterprises. Its first "global car" model, HAVAL F7, was rolled off the production line in this factory.

GWM has nearly 100 dealers in Russia, covering markets in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Tyumen.

As China's largest sports utility vehicle (SUV) and pick-up manufacturer, GWM has 12 whole-vehicle manufacturing bases worldwide and sells vehicles to more than 60 countries, including Russia, Australia, South Africa and Chile.

Headquartered in Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province, GWM owns SUV and car brands including Haval, Great Wall, WEY and ORA.

