Chinese Central Government To Issue 2-bln-yuan Bonds In Macao

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:59 PM

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The central government will issue government bonds worth two billion Yuan (291 million U.S. Dollars) in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on July 4th, the Chinese Ministry of Finance and the Macao SAR government said on Tuesday.

The issuance of government bonds by the central government is an important initiative for the further development of Macao's financial activities, as well as for the promotion of Macao's economic diversification, the announcement said.

Meanwhile, it will further strengthen the financial cooperation between the mainland and the Macao SAR, and provide investors with safe and sound investment options, it added.

As this year marks the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, the issuance of government bonds is a milestone for Macao's financial market development, which shows the central government's support for Macao's financial development, according to the Spokesperson's Office of the Macao SAR government.

