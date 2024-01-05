Chinese delegation visits ICCI to explore JVs and investment prospects in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) A Chinese business delegation led by Zhang Yang, Chairman, Chang Jiang Industrial Company (Pakistan) Company Limited and Director Chongqing Federation of Industry and Commerce visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and explored the possibilities of joint ventures and investment in Pakistan.

The representatives of Li Ting International China and Yihai Culture Communication Company Limited of China were also in the delegation, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Addressing the delegation, Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry briefed the Chinese delegation about the potential investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

He said that Pakistan offers a liberal investment regime with attractive incentives to foreign investors and emphasized that Chinese companies should bring technology and set up manufacturing units in Pakistan to earn lucrative returns.

He highlighted the key focus areas for Chinese companies, which have good potential for future business collaboration between Pakistan and China. He assured the Chinese business delegation that ICCI would extend them all possible cooperation in connecting them with the right partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Zhang Yang, Chairman, Chang Jiang Industrial Company (Pakistan) Co., Ltd, and Director of Chongqing Federation of Industry and Commerce said that they are in Pakistan to explore business and investment opportunities.

He said that the delegation members have found Pakistan a promising investment destination and would like to contribute to its economic development. Both sides discussed various options to strengthen collaboration between the private sectors of Pakistan and China to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.