ChiNext Index Closes Lower Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:14 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 4.11 percent to close at 3,232.84 points Tuesday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.