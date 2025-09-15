DC order speedy completion of WASA development schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials to complete all ongoing development schemes under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring their impact is visible by the next monsoon season.

Presiding over a special meeting to review progress on these projects, the DC emphasized that all schemes must be completed by February or March next year, without exception, so the public can fully benefit from the Punjab Government’s development initiatives.

He stated that he would personally inspect each project site to assess the quality and pace of work, warning that immediate action would be taken against any lapses or delays. “No negligence or delay in construction work will be tolerated,” he stressed.

The DC underscored the importance of timely execution, noting that these projects are directly linked to public convenience, particularly in ensuring uninterrupted water supply and effective drainage in urban areas.

He instructed all departments involved to strictly follow approved timelines and maintain the highest standards of construction quality. “The results must be clearly visible by the next monsoon, as the government is committed to providing early and tangible relief to citizens,” he added.

WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema also addressed the meeting, stating that the timely completion of water supply and drainage schemes remains the agency’s top priority, and all available resources are being mobilized to meet the set targets.