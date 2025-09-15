Major crimes drop by 33%, Faisalabad to be made crime-free: RPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar has announced a 33 percent decline in major crimes in Faisalabad compared to last year, citing the effective efforts of law enforcement and improved surveillance under the Safe City Project. He reaffirmed the police department’s commitment to making the city crime-free by ensuring that offenders are brought to justice at all costs.

Speaking at a meeting with the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Complex, RPO Zeeshan Asghar said that crime in areas monitored by Safe City cameras had dropped by 33 percent, while regions without such coverage saw a 25 percent reduction. He praised City Police Officer Sabzazda Bilal Umar and his team for their strategic policing and dedication to public safety.

The RPO added that efforts were underway to further reduce crime through enhanced coordination with Safe City authorities. This includes the installation of more surveillance cameras and the integration of existing systems, particularly in crime-prone zones such as Canal Road and other sensitive areas.

Highlighting successful crime prevention models, he mentioned a system implemented in Lahore where each housing society had only one entry and exit point after evening hours. This measure resulted in an 80 percent decline in crime and will now be introduced in posh and sensitive areas of Faisalabad, along with the deployment of security guards.

He also addressed the issue of security for foreign investors, stating that special arrangements are being made to protect Chinese and Korean nationals working in the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) area and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate. He added that an automation system would soon be introduced in these zones to boost the confidence of international investors.

Furthermore, the RPO announced that Safe City coverage would be expanded up to Tehsil Headquarters to enhance overall security across the district.

Responding to a question about the removal of toll plazas in industrial areas, he clarified that such matters did not fall under police jurisdiction. However, he assured the audience that police presence and security would be strengthened around these points.

Zeeshan Asghar urged housing societies, wedding halls, and educational institutions to install surveillance cameras and link them with the Safe City network to help deter crime. He also directed the SSP Operations and SSP Investigations to hold a special meeting with FCCI representatives to address all security-related concerns raised by the business community.

Earlier, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara welcomed the RPO and acknowledged the efforts of the police despite limited resources. He noted that the business community was facing multiple security challenges and called for improved security arrangements, particularly around Clock Tower Chowk and nearby commercial areas. He stressed the need for increased protection in FIEDMC and other industrial zones where foreign investors are active.

The FCCI President emphasized that the installation of Safe City cameras is essential for ensuring the safety of markets and traders. He also pointed out that Canal Road, being a key route for elite and business-class commuters, must be more closely monitored. He expressed appreciation for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s visible efforts in maintaining law and order and urged that housing societies be made responsible for installing and connecting surveillance systems with the Safe City network.

He also voiced concerns over toll plazas in industrial areas, saying they create unnecessary hurdles for traders and make them vulnerable to criminal activities. Lastly, he emphasized the need for police to play an active role in guiding the youth and offered full cooperation from the FCCI in this regard.