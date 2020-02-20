Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC delegation calls on Abdul Hafiz Sheikh

A delegation of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) led by the Deputy Chairman of the Enterprise Rt Hon Sir Hugo Swire, called on the Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at the Finance Division

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) A delegation of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) led by the Deputy Chairman of the Enterprise Rt Hon Sir Hugo Swire, called on the Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at the Finance Division.Head of the delegation briefed the Adviser that Commonwealth Enterprise has a mandate to facilitate trade and investment through 53 member nations of the Commonwealth.

Every two years, they host the Commonwealth Business Forum in association with the Host country of CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings), told the delegation representative. This year the Commonwealth Business Forum 2020 is going to be held in Rwanda and they wish to invite the PM along with the Business delegations to the Forum, added the Deputy Chairman.

As far as the working of the CWEIC is concerned, CWEIC highlights the key opportunities in the member countries and arrange small forums around the world to provide access to new markets, said Mr.

Swire. The Deputy Chairman specially praised the efforts made by Pakistan to improve its rating on Ease of Doing Business Index and acknowledged the macro-economic stability Pakistan has gradually achieved.

The Adviser informed the delegation that Pakistan is making serious efforts to improve its business environment for foreign investors and it is in search of finding new markets for its exports and the commonwealth countries can become excellent destinations.

He specially mentioned the steps taken by the Government for simplification of procedures that can reduce the administrative burden on investors, if they come here with their resources and expertise.

In this context, joint efforts can be made to provide opportunities to Pakistan's local businessmen. The Adviser appreciated the idea of creating a "business hub" and forming coalition among various hubs that can benefit all partners.The Adviser assured the delegation for his support in their endeavors for forming business alliances and sharing useful experiences among the business groups for prosperity and development of the member states.