Condolence Reference Held In Memory Of FBR's Officials

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Condolence reference held in memory of FBR's officials

A condolence reference was held at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters on Friday in memory of the five Customs officials who were martyred in D.I.Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A condolence reference was held at Federal board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters on Friday in memory of the five Customs officials who were martyred in D.I.Khan.

The Customs officials were martyred on April 18 while conducting an intelligence-based operation, said a press release issued here.

Chairman FBR Malik Amjad Zubair Towana, Board members and officers participated in condolence reference.

Chairman FBR, members and officers appreciated the eminent sacrifice of the martyrs and recited Fatiha and prayed for their forgiveness.

