Condolence Reference Held In Memory Of FBR's Officials
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 07:09 PM
A condolence reference was held at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters on Friday in memory of the five Customs officials who were martyred in D.I.Khan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A condolence reference was held at Federal board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters on Friday in memory of the five Customs officials who were martyred in D.I.Khan.
The Customs officials were martyred on April 18 while conducting an intelligence-based operation, said a press release issued here.
Chairman FBR Malik Amjad Zubair Towana, Board members and officers participated in condolence reference.
Chairman FBR, members and officers appreciated the eminent sacrifice of the martyrs and recited Fatiha and prayed for their forgiveness.
Recent Stories
Traffic Police launch cracks down on tinted glasses
Court aims to wrap Trump jury selection ahead of opening arguments
Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Saifullah Dharejo for improving ..
Croatia top court bars president from becoming next PM
Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow
Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover to be ready shortly: FDA
Water level in dams risen from recent rains to improve underground water level: ..
Study suggests standardized packing, labeling health warning, taxes imposition o ..
Superstar Muhammad Ali remembered on 93rd birth anniversary
Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack
DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic
ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally
More Stories From Business
-
Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack30 minutes ago
-
Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines from Baku40 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 619 points1 hour ago
-
Rupee bounces back; gains 13 paisa against dollar40 minutes ago
-
Partners join hands for alternate use of marble, granite slury40 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index tumbles 3% in morning trade3 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation falls by 0.79 percent3 hours ago
-
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 500 to Rs 250,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Philippines posts 1.2 bln USD surplus in March37 minutes ago
-
Japanese auto giant Nissan cuts sales, profit forecasts5 hours ago
-
Finance Minister commends WB’s blueprint to propel Pakistan to High Middle-Income status37 minutes ago