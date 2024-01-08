Open Menu

Consultative Session On Agriculture Sector For ADP 2024-25 Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Consultative session on agriculture sector for ADP 2024-25 held

Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired a consultative session regarding the formation of ADP 2024–25 (Agriculture Sector) organized by P&D Board here Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired a consultative session regarding the formation of ADP 2024–25 (Agriculture Sector) organized by P&D Board here Monday.

The session was attended by government functionaries, academia, researchers, progressive farmers, and representatives of the corporate sector.

The theme of the session was to identify key challenges, gaps, and priority areas for framing development projects for the ADP (Annual Development Programme) 2024–25 and to suggest ways forward to boost the agrarian economy.

In his opening remarks, P&D Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stated that agriculture contributes 22.7 percent to the GDP, employs 37.4 percent of the work force, and provides a livelihood to the majority of the population. He said the session was scheduled for the formulation of the next ADP; therefore, all stakeholders were invited to share their views about uplifting the important sector. He instructed the relevant officers to develop fresh, creative ideas, as agriculture is an important sector; therefore, making it better and more beneficial should be our Primary concern.

Provincial Secretary Agriculture Nadir Chatha briefed the meeting about smart mechanization through on-farm and off-farm governance. He said that manual sowing and the use of outdated machinery in the agriculture sector caused a loss of billions of rupees annually.

He suggested that modern agriculture centers should be established for the facilitation of farmers.

P&D Secretary Muzaffar Khan Syal said, "We have scheduled consultation sessions with all stakeholders, in order to get their point of view for the betterment of the agriculture sector and proper representation in the next ADP."

Nestle Pakistan Chairman Syed Yawar Ali said that for improvement in the agriculture sector, it was necessary to transform this old traditional agriculture system into a modern one by providing modern agriculture tools and by educating our farmers about modern ways of sowing and harvesting crops.

Progressive farmer Babar Ali said that the livestock sector needed to be included in the ADP as the sector had capabilities to increase the exports.

Fertilizer expert Nazeer Ullah Khan said that in the field of mechanization reverse engineering, which is the lowest cost solution to the economy should be introduced.

Member PSW Aslam Javid moderated the discussion.

Member Agriculture Aslam Javid, Member Environment Ahmad Aziz Tarar, Special Secretary Agriculture Shahanshah Faisal Azeem, JCE Dr Amanullah Khan, Chief Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Arif Raza, Fertilizer expert corporate support Mr. Naseer Ullah Khan, progressive grower and farmer Khalid Khokhar and Hussan Raza also participated in the consultative session and shared their views to boost the agrarian economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Punjab Agriculture Amanullah Khan Babar Ali All Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top ..

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top military officials to boost d ..

27 minutes ago
 First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

17 minutes ago
 Medical colleges’ seat enhancement only possible ..

Medical colleges’ seat enhancement only possible with PMDC's approval

9 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

17 minutes ago
 Assistant Food Controller Kohat visits different m ..

Assistant Food Controller Kohat visits different markets

9 minutes ago
 'Appalling' false convictions for UK Post Office ' ..

'Appalling' false convictions for UK Post Office 'thefts' spur outrage

9 minutes ago
PMML joins PML-Z’s Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

PMML joins PML-Z’s Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

9 minutes ago
 PFA DG inaugurates ‘Eat safe food campaign'

PFA DG inaugurates ‘Eat safe food campaign'

15 minutes ago
 Indian troops continue violent CASOs in IIOJK

Indian troops continue violent CASOs in IIOJK

15 minutes ago
 Preparations of general elections discusses

Preparations of general elections discusses

15 minutes ago
 KP Info Minister condemns Bajaur blast

KP Info Minister condemns Bajaur blast

15 minutes ago
 SC abolishes lifetime disqualification of Parliame ..

SC abolishes lifetime disqualification of Parliamentarians

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business