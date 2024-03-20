Open Menu

CPEC Pivotal For Development In Balochistan: PCJCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM

CPEC pivotal for development in Balochistan: PCJCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki said on Wednesday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring enormous opportunities to Balochistan and ensure modern development there.

Speaking in a think-tank session here at PCJCCI Secretariat, he added that the regional countries, especially Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, would use the corridor for exports and trade through Gwadar port.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that the minerals and fishery sectors of Balochistan have immense potential and the Federal government is taking serious steps to utilise it for the benefit of the people of Pakistan. He emphasised that Gwadar port and various projects under CPEC will change a lot for the people of Balochistan and the Government of Pakistan is especially focusing on road infrastructure, development of industrial and agriculture sector, provision of employment, and availability of basic facilities in Balochistan.

He added that there is a dire need to include transport, construction of basic infrastructure, provision of clean drinking water and its better utilization, agriculture and livestock, information technology, energy, industry and commerce, manpower and education and other schemes for the revolutionary development in such neglected province of Pakistan.

While the joint Chamber's Vice President Hamza Khalid said that the new government is focusing on the social and economic uplift of Balochistan to bring it at par with other provinces of the country. Pakistan, Uzbekistan and China have agreed to allocate dedicated spaces in Gwadar and Tashkent for establishing warehouses to help each other in the transportation of goods to other countries in the region.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, said that CPEC is a source of new avenues of opportunities for Balochistan.

Balochistan with regards to its geographical location is pivotal for CPEC since Gwadar has a central position in the entire project. It is believed that the project will potentially contribute to the development of the whole province and is likely to address its interlinked economic and social problems.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Technology Exports Education Water China Agriculture Road CPEC Gwadar Tashkent Uzbekistan Tajikistan Chamber Commerce Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

1 hour ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

2 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

3 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

3 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

4 hours ago
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

5 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business