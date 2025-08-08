Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 08 August 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.36 281.32

GBP 382.

13 377.63

EUR 331.59 327.69

JPY 1.9322 1.9095

AED 75.78 74.88

SAR 77.44 76.51

