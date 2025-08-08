Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 08 August 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 06:26 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 08 August 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.36 281.32

GBP 382.

13 377.63

EUR 331.59 327.69

JPY 1.9322 1.9095

AED 75.78 74.88

SAR 77.44 76.51

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion

DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion

1 hour ago
 FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

1 hour ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progre ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..

2 hours ago
 HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy di ..

HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment

2 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

3 hours ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

4 hours ago
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

4 hours ago
 Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

4 hours ago
 World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

4 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

5 hours ago
 Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business