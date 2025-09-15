Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 September 2025
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 08:13 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.36 280.32
GBP 384.
41 379.88
EUR 332.43 328.53
JPY 1.9218 1.8991
AED 75.53 74.64
SAR 77.15 76.24
APP/mzr/
