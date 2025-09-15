PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 944 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 08:11 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 944.82 points, a positive change of 0.61 percent, closing at 155,384.51 points against 154,439.68 points on the last working day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 944.82 points, a positive change of 0.61 percent, closing at 155,384.51 points against 154,439.68 points on the last working day.
A total of 857,609,724 shares were traded during the day as compared to 987,589,372 shares the previous day, whereas the total value of shares traded was recorded at Rs32.724 billion against Rs39.911 billion a day earlier.
As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 243 recorded gains and 205 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 34 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Pace (Pak) Limited with 77,815,694 shares at Rs8.47 per share, Bank of Punjab XD with 58,227,128 shares at Rs18.
57 per share, and Pak Int. Bulk with 53,409,117 shares at Rs12.41 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs471.33 per share, closing at Rs32,472.33, followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with a rise of Rs183.85, closing at Rs2,022.35.
On the other hand, Hoechst Pakistan Limited recorded a maximum decrease of Rs40.92 per share to close at Rs3,997.48, whereas Ismail Industries Limited lost Rs33.70 per share, closing at Rs2,142.63.
In the future market, a total of 162,638,000 shares were traded, compared to 180,067,000 shares the previous day. Out of 328 companies, 199 recorded gains, 123 sustained losses, while the share prices of 6 companies remained unchanged.
Recent Stories
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister meets Iranian Minister fpr Road & Urban Development14 minutes ago
-
Major crimes drop by 33%, Faisalabad to be made crime-free: RPO2 hours ago
-
DC order speedy completion of WASA development schemes3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 944 points2 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar2 minutes ago
-
Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 386,300 per tola4 hours ago
-
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Poland vow to deepen bilateral ties5 hours ago
-
Chief Commissioner RTO Abbottabad urges taxpayers to file returns, sets 7 billion targets for Septem ..5 hours ago
-
22nd meeting of JEC between Pakistan Iran inaugurated at Tehran6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes9 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 September 202542 seconds ago