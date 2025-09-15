PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 944 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 944.82 points, a positive change of 0.61 percent, closing at 155,384.51 points against 154,439.68 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 944.82 points, a positive change of 0.61 percent, closing at 155,384.51 points against 154,439.68 points on the last working day.

A total of 857,609,724 shares were traded during the day as compared to 987,589,372 shares the previous day, whereas the total value of shares traded was recorded at Rs32.724 billion against Rs39.911 billion a day earlier.

As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 243 recorded gains and 205 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 34 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pace (Pak) Limited with 77,815,694 shares at Rs8.47 per share, Bank of Punjab XD with 58,227,128 shares at Rs18.

57 per share, and Pak Int. Bulk with 53,409,117 shares at Rs12.41 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs471.33 per share, closing at Rs32,472.33, followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with a rise of Rs183.85, closing at Rs2,022.35.

On the other hand, Hoechst Pakistan Limited recorded a maximum decrease of Rs40.92 per share to close at Rs3,997.48, whereas Ismail Industries Limited lost Rs33.70 per share, closing at Rs2,142.63.

In the future market, a total of 162,638,000 shares were traded, compared to 180,067,000 shares the previous day. Out of 328 companies, 199 recorded gains, 123 sustained losses, while the share prices of 6 companies remained unchanged.