Open Menu

Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against US Dollar

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 08:11 PM

Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.52 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.55

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.52 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.55.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.35 and Rs 282.55, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 05 paisa to close at Rs 330.

35 against the last day’s closing of Rs 330.40, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.90, whereas an increase of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs382.39 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 381.56.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 76.64 and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant at Rs 75.04.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorde ..

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August

29 minutes ago
 Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with glo ..

Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists

59 minutes ago
 UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy ..

UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..

59 minutes ago
 FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as glo ..

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state de ..

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

2 hours ago
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

2 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Inte ..

Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business