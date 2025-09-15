Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against US Dollar
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 08:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.52 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.55.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.35 and Rs 282.55, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 05 paisa to close at Rs 330.
35 against the last day’s closing of Rs 330.40, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.90, whereas an increase of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs382.39 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 381.56.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 76.64 and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant at Rs 75.04.
