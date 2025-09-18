Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 September 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.31 280.27

GBP 385.

90 381.32

EUR 334.65 330.71

JPY 1.9265 1.9039

AED 75.52 74.63

SAR 77.15 76.23

APP/MSQ