Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 8 March 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 8th March 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 181.00 PKR 183.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 742.73 PKR 750.73 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 352.00 PKR 356.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 207.00 PKR 209.20 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.81 PKR 39.21 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.88 PKR 41.28 PKR
Euro (EUR) 303.20 PKR 306.20 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.71 PKR 36.06 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.37 PKR 3.48 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.10 PKR 2.18 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 908.18 PKR 917.18 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 59.16 PKR 59.76 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 170.65 PKR 172.65 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.44 PKR 26.74 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 725.37 PKR 733.37 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.76 PKR 77.46 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.60 PKR 75.35 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 207.00 PKR 209.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.06 PKR 27.36 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 316.94 PKR 319.44 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.78 PKR 7.93 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 279.00 PKR 281.80 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.30 PKR 77.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

26 minutes ago
 Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

10 hours ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

10 hours ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

10 hours ago
 7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

10 hours ago
MoEA hosts international banking courses

MoEA hosts international banking courses

10 hours ago
 Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for wo ..

Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

10 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

10 hours ago
 FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of st ..

FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..

10 hours ago
 Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamb ..

Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

10 hours ago
 Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as Presid ..

Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business