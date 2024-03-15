Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 15 March 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 15th March 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.70 PKR
|184.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|742.40 PKR
|750.40 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|356.00 PKR
|358.50 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.00 PKR
|206.20 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.84 PKR
|39.24 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.92 PKR
|41.32 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|304.00 PKR
|307.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.69 PKR
|36.04 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.37 PKR
|3.48 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.86 PKR
|1.94 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|908.80 PKR
|917.80 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.59 PKR
|60.19 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|171.89 PKR
|173.89 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.67 PKR
|26.97 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|725.18 PKR
|733.18 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.70 PKR
|77.40 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.00 PKR
|74.75 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|206.00 PKR
|208.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|27.27 PKR
|27.57 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|317.98 PKR
|320.48 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.83 PKR
|7.98 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|278.90 PKR
|281.60 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.75 PKR
|76.50 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti
US, European stocks fall after hotter-than-expected producer prices
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 202438 minutes ago
-
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)10 hours ago
-
US, European stocks fall after hotter-than-expected producer prices10 hours ago
-
IMF chief Georgieva says 'available to serve' for second term10 hours ago
-
Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash12 hours ago
-
Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agriculture Secretary13 hours ago
-
SBP asks PCB to review its engagements with Innovation Factory, OKFX.io13 hours ago
-
CCP authorizes acquisition of ‘Pakistani Microfinance Bank by Dutch Company’13 hours ago
-
US, European stocks rise despite hotter-than-expected producer prices14 hours ago
-
President of Iran's visit could seal free trade agreement, says Ambassador14 hours ago
-
MCCI appeals govt. to reduce power tariff for industry14 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower after US falls15 hours ago