Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 16 March 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 16th March 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 182.70 PKR 184.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 741.89 PKR 749.89 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 356.00 PKR 359.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 204.00 PKR 206.20 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.78 PKR 39.18 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.92 PKR 41.32 PKR
Euro (EUR) 303.00 PKR 306.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.69 PKR 36.04 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.37 PKR 3.48 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.86 PKR 1.94 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 908.80 PKR 917.80 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 59.59 PKR 60.19 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 171.07 PKR 173.07 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.67 PKR 26.97 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 724.62 PKR 732.62 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.70 PKR 77.40 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.05 PKR 74.50 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 206.00 PKR 208.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.27 PKR 27.57 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 315.80 PKR 318.30 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 7.79 PKR 7.94 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 278.80 PKR 281.50 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.80 PKR 76.55 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

9 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

10 hours ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

10 hours ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

10 hours ago
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appea ..

Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months

10 hours ago
 'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vo ..

'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia

10 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA ..

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe

10 hours ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

10 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Ministe ..

Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united fro ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business