Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 25 March 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 25th March 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.70 PKR
|184.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|740.92 PKR
|748.92 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|353.50 PKR
|357.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.00 PKR
|206.20 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.74 PKR
|39.14 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.58 PKR
|40.98 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|301.45 PKR
|304.45 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.63 PKR
|35.98 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.36 PKR
|3.47 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.86 PKR
|1.94 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|906.92 PKR
|915.92 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|59.25 PKR
|59.85 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|168.56 PKR
|170.56 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.19 PKR
|26.49 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|724.36 PKR
|732.36 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.57 PKR
|77.27 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.80 PKR
|74.50 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|206.00 PKR
|208.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|26.89 PKR
|27.19 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|313.78 PKR
|316.28 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.76 PKR
|7.91 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|278.20 PKR
|280.95 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.55 PKR
|76.30 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates6 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 202432 minutes ago
-
UNHCR Commissioner briefed on carpet sector14 hours ago
-
China's bulk commodity price index edges down in February17 hours ago
-
Call for using quality seeds, modern farming practices to ensure food security20 hours ago
-
Bikulon sees vast scope in Pakistan's pharma, textile sectors20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 20241 day ago
-
Qatar Fund keen to increase footprint in Pakistan’s power, housing sectors2 days ago
-
FPCCI appoints Shahida Parveen as Convener KPK Regional Committee2 days ago
-
China's ship exports soar in first two months2 days ago
-
China rolls out cross-border trade in services negative lists2 days ago