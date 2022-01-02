UrduPoint.com

Custom Foils Urea Smuggling Attempt To Afghanistan

Published January 02, 2022

Custom foils urea smuggling attempt to Afghanistan

The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Quetta seized illegal urea fertilizers worth Rs. 7.2 million being smuggled to Afghanistan, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Saturday

The fertilizer was being smuggled to Afghanistan in the garb of fresh vegetables in a ten-wheeler HINO truck which was intercepted by officials of Custom, the statement said adding the fertilizers was tactfully concealed under the cover load of fresh potatoes.

A total of 480 bags of fertilizer urea, each weighing 50 kg were concealed under the cover load of 80 gunny bags of potatoes. The total value of the seizure was Rs7.2 million.

According to the statement, FIR against the exporters and clearing agent has already been lodged and one person has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway to unearth all those involved in the case, the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention that Federal Board of Revenue has been following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border.

Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan.

Likewise, Chairman FBR Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Member Customs (Ops) FBR, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, in ensuring zero tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades.

He reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across the country in order to maximize tax compliance.

