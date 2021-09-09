MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The death toll from a gas explosion in a residential building in the city of Noginsk, the Moscow Region, has risen to five people, the main regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Thursday.

"The body of the fifth victim has been found," the ministry said in a statement.

The gas blast occurred in Noginsk on Wednesday morning. The residential building's second, third floors and partially the fourth floor collapsed as a result of the incident. More than 170 people were evacuated.

The clearing of debris continues and may last until Thursday morning.