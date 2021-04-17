UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Extends Record High, Closes Up 3rd Straight Week On US Economic Strength

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:50 AM

Dow Extends Record High, Closes Up 3rd Straight Week on US Economic Strength

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Wall Street's broadest stocks indicator, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, extended record highs above 34,000 points on Friday as it closed up for a fourth straight week on the strength of US economic data suggesting a faster-than-expected rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow, Wall Street's broadest stock indicator comprising mostly industrial stocks, closed up 41 points, or 1.2 percent, at 34,200, after hitting an all-time high at 34,257. For the year, it is up 11.7 percent.

The S&P 500 index, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, settled up 46 points, or 1.

4 percent, at 4,169, after a record high at 4,185. Like the Dow, the S&P also rose for a fourth week in a row, gaining 11.4 percent on the year.

The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 62 points, or 1.1 percent, at 14,052. Nasdaq, which groups high-flying tech stocks such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, closed for a third straight week, rising 9 percent on the year.

Stocks rallied after a rash of US economic data this week exceeded forecasts, fueling hopes for faster-than-expected economic recovery.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Facebook New York Stock Exchange Stocks Apple From Top Dow Jones Netflix Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Prince Charles, expresses ..

23 minutes ago

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

53 minutes ago

Emirates Gold Bullion Committee reviews fresh step ..

1 hour ago

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

1 hour ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

1 hour ago

Djokovic gets second Belgrade event in Roland Garr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.