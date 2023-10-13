Dr Shamshad meets CEO Islamic Trade Finance Cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Islamic Trade Finance Cooperation, Hani Salem Sonbol, on Friday convened a high-level meeting in Marrakesh.

The exchange focused on strengthening economic cooperation, fostering trade and advancing financial strategies, the finance ministry said on social media platform X.

Both sides expressed their commitment to promote mutual growth and prosperity in the global financial landscape.