ECC Approves Immediate Release Of 25,000 MTs To GB For The Months Of March, April 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 10:17 PM

ECC approves immediate release of 25,000 MTs to GB for the months of March, April 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) Tuesday considered a summary of the Ministry of Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan on wheat supply to Gilgit-Baltistan and approved the immediate release of 25,000 MTs to GB for the months of March- April 2023 to avoid shortage of wheat in region, especially during the holy month of Ramzan.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the ECC, said a press release issued here.

Keeping in view the current wheat price, the ECC granted an additional amount of Rs. 2.9 billion through a Technical Supplementary Grant to meet the urgent requirement of Gilgit- Baltistan.

The ECC further directed the Ministry of KA&GB to submit a comprehensive plan for price rationalization in consultation with concerned stakeholders for consideration of the ECC within 30 days.

The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) submitted a summary of the credit facility from Kuwait and presented that the Government of Pakistan is utilizing a credit facility extended by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) against the supply of Diesel Oil under the term contract with PSO since 2000 and the term contract is extended every year.

PSO deposits the rupee equivalent with NBP after 30 days from the bill of lading date of each shipment and NBP transfers the cargo cost to KPC, Kuwait.

In the current situation, this account has witnessed huge exchange losses due to upheaval in the rupee-dollar parity during the last 12 months. The GoP is committed to covering these exchange losses.

Considering the above situation, the ECC approved an immediate technical supplementary grant of Rs. 27 billion for Kuwait Petroleum Company.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

