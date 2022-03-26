UrduPoint.com

ECC Approves Revision Of HSD Premium On Fortnightly Basis

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2022 | 12:34 PM

Petroleum Division submitted a summary on High Speed Diesel and Gas Oil Premium, which was meant to facilitate and provide level-playing field to oil companies vis-à-vis PSO.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th , 2022) Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has approved summary on High Speed Diesel and directed the concerned authorities to revise Gas Oil Premium on fortnightly basis.

Its meeting was held in Islamabad with Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin in the chair.

Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Federal Secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting.

>