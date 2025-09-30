Open Menu

Economy Shows Stability With Moderated Inflation, Rising Manufacturing

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Economy shows stability with moderated inflation, rising manufacturing

Despite disruptions caused by severe floods since July 2025, the country’s economy maintained its trajectory of stabilization and growth during the first two months of the current fiscal year, supported by moderating inflation, strong large-scale manufacturing (LSM), improved fiscal discipline, the finance ministry reported here Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Despite disruptions caused by severe floods since July 2025, the country’s economy maintained its trajectory of stabilization and growth during the first two months of the current fiscal year, supported by moderating inflation, strong large-scale manufacturing (LSM), improved fiscal discipline, the finance ministry reported here Tuesday.

According to the “Monthly Economic Update and Outlook” for September 2025 issued by the Finance Division on Tuesday, industrial momentum strengthened with the LSM sector posting 9 percent year-on-year growth in July, led by textiles, automobiles, and cement. Cement dispatches rose over 20 percent, while automobile production recorded sharp gains across vehicles.

Inflationary pressures eased considerably, with Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation dropping to 3.0 percent in August compared to 9.6 percent a year earlier. On a cumulative basis, inflation stood at 3.5 percent during July–August FY2026, down from 10.4 percent in the same period last year.

Fiscal accounts reflected resilience, with revenue mobilization and expenditure discipline helping to contain the deficit at 0.2 percent of GDP and yielding a primary surplus of Rs.

228.9 billion. Federal Board of Revenue’s collection rose 14.1 percent to Rs. 1.66 trillion during the period.

The external sector remained broadly stable. Exports increased 10.2 percent to $5.3 billion, while remittances climbed 7 percent to $6.4 billion.

Foreign exchange reserves reached $19.8 billion by September 19, 2025, including $14.4 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan. The Pakistan Stock Exchange also sustained its bullish run, with the KSE-100 Index closing at 148,617 points in August, reflecting investor confidence.

Looking ahead, the report projected a stable macroeconomic outlook, underpinned by industrial recovery, steady remittances, and easing global commodity prices. However, it cautioned that flood-related disruptions could create temporary pressure on food supplies and push inflation slightly higher, though it is expected to remain contained within 3.5–4.5 percent in September 2025.

At the global level, Fitch Ratings forecast growth at 2.4 percent for 2025, with improving demand in Pakistan’s main export markets, such as the US, China, and the Eurozone expected to support the country’s external account going forward.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat fr ..

Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 2025

14 minutes ago
 ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on fa ..

ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agr ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE Chess Federation to field five players at Peop ..

UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olym ..

29 minutes ago
 Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of pow ..

Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full ..

44 minutes ago
 ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World� ..

‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's ..

59 minutes ago
 Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Facto ..

Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s ..

59 minutes ago
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of ..

Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second co ..

Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer fli ..

Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights

1 hour ago
 Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Techn ..

Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum

2 hours ago
 Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab po ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..

2 hours ago
 UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business