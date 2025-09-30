NPO To Organize Webinar On ‘Fire Safety & Fire Fighting’ On Oct. 9
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on “Fire Safety and Fire Fighting” on Thursday, October. 9.
The training provides essential skills to prevent, manage and extinguish fires.
It covers fire hazards, safety procedures and the proper use of firefighting equipment such as extinguishers and hoses, according to NPO document.
The session will also cover the major causes of fires, how to prevent them, identify potential fire hazards and report them, familiarity with building emergency procedures and how to evacuate quietly and calmly.
