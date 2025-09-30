Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 September 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 07:14 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

30 281.35

USD 281.82 282.35

EURO 330.80 334.00

GBP 379.50 382.50

JPY 1.89 1.97

AED77.00 77.40

SAR75.15 75.40

APP/MSQ

