The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 1,646 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 1,645.90 points, a positive change of 1 percent, closing at 165,493.59 points against 163,847.69 points on the previous working day.

A total of 1,349,798,022 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,285,638,674 shares the previous day, whereas the share value stood at Rs 76.77 billion against Rs 65.76 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 488 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, out of which 176 recorded gains, 288 sustained losses, whereas 24 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 113,573,124 shares at Rs 1.74 per share, Pak Elektron with 110,391,976 shares at Rs 56.68 per share, and Bank of Punjab with 94,026,621 shares at Rs 27.15 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 700.

36 per share, closing at Rs 25,984.99, followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited which rose by Rs 319.69 to close at Rs 30,820.00.

On the other hand, Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 515.46 per share to close at Rs 10,283.67, followed by Pakistan Engineering Company Limited which declined by Rs 55.84 to close at Rs 524.52.

In the futures market, a total of 312 companies transacted shares, out of which 142 recorded gains, 169 sustained losses and 1 remained unchanged.

A volume of 260,192,500 shares was traded with a value of Rs 15.24 billion. Pak Elektron (PAEL-OCT) remained the most active with 35,699,500 shares at Rs 57.40 per share.

Atlas Refinery Limited (ATRL-OCTB) recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 17.40 to close at Rs 701.57, while Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW-OCTB) registered the highest gain of Rs 99.93 to close at Rs 1,829.93.