FTO appoints honorary advisers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Federal Tax Ombudsman of Pakistan has appointed Sohail Altaf, Group Leader and Former President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), as Honorary Chief Advisor (Business Liaison), and Usman Shaukat, President RCCI, as Honorary Coordinator (Business Liaison), Rawalpindi Region.

This prestigious recognition acknowledges their outstanding services, visionary leadership, and tireless efforts in bridging the gap between the business community and national institutions.

The business community and chamber members have appreciated this appointment, stating that it will greatly contribute to promoting tax culture and helping address the issues faced by the business community.

The RCCI extends heartfelt congratulations to both distinguished personalities on this remarkable honor.