Pharmaceutical Goods' Export Increases By 4.27% To US$64.990 Mln

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The export of pharmaceutical goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 4.27 percent during the first two months of the financial year (2025-26) as compared to the corresponding months last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US$ 64.990 million during July-August (2025-26) as compared to the export of US$62.329 million during July-August (2024-25), showing a growth of 4.27 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 2.

16 percent from 14,645 metric tons to 14,961 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical goods' export went up 10.56 percent during the month of August 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in August 2025 were recorded at US $31.353 million against the export of US$ 28.357 million in August 2024, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods however decreased by 6.79 percent in August 2025 in contrast to US$ 33.638 million in July 2025.

