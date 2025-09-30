Pharmaceutical Goods' Export Increases By 4.27% To US$64.990 Mln
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The export of pharmaceutical goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 4.27 percent during the first two months of the financial year (2025-26) as compared to the corresponding months last year.
Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US$ 64.990 million during July-August (2025-26) as compared to the export of US$62.329 million during July-August (2024-25), showing a growth of 4.27 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 2.
16 percent from 14,645 metric tons to 14,961 metric tons, the data revealed.
Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical goods' export went up 10.56 percent during the month of August 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.
The pharmaceutical exports in August 2025 were recorded at US $31.353 million against the export of US$ 28.357 million in August 2024, the PBS data revealed.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods however decreased by 6.79 percent in August 2025 in contrast to US$ 33.638 million in July 2025.
Recent Stories
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
More Stories From Business
-
WCCIS annual meeting highlights women’s economic empowerment9 minutes ago
-
Pharmaceutical goods' export increases by 4.27% to US$64.990 mln9 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Fire Safety & Fire Fighting’ on Oct. 949 minutes ago
-
PQ Activity2 hours ago
-
Gold rates surge to record Rs406,778 per tola3 hours ago
-
ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-263 hours ago
-
MCCI seek extension in tax filing deadline amid flood losses4 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 20258 hours ago
-
SBP rolls out interest free financing on Electric bikes, rickshaws, loaders17 hours ago