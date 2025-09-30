Sustained Reforms, Disaster Resilience Key To Continued Economic Growth, Says ADB
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Pakistan’s improved macroeconomic conditions contributed to an uptick in growth in fiscal year 2025 (ended 30 June 2025), underpinned by increased investment driven by continued policy reforms and economic stability, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report released on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s improved macroeconomic conditions contributed to an uptick in growth in fiscal year 2025 (ended 30 June 2025), underpinned by increased investment driven by continued policy reforms and economic stability, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report released on Tuesday.
According to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2025, ADB’s annual flagship economic publication, Pakistan’s growth is projected to continue in the medium term, with real gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast at 3.0% in FY2026 as macroeconomic stability deepens through sustained reforms addressing structural vulnerabilities.
Economic reform has progressed considerably under the IMF Extended Fund Facility arrangement that began in October 2024. Policy consistency and climate resilience remain vital to maintaining the growth momentum. Downside risks to the outlook remain high.
“Pakistan’s growth prospects remain positive,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan. “However, the country continues to face structural challenges, compounded by recurring disasters such as the recent floods.
In this context, consistent reforms and policy implementation are essential for reinforcing policy credibility, sustaining economic momentum, and enhancing the country’s resilience, Fan added”
In FY2026, economic activity is expected to strengthen, supported by improved external buffers and renewed business confidence following the US-Pakistan trade agreement. However, the damage caused to infrastructure and farmland by the recent floods may weigh on growth.
Recovery and rehabilitation efforts, bolstered by fiscal incentives for the construction sector announced in the FY2026 budget, are expected to partially offset the adverse impact.
Average inflation is projected to increase to 6.0% in FY2026, reflecting the impact of flood-related supply chain disruptions on food prices and the increase in gas tariffs.
In response, the central bank is expected to adopt a cautious approach to easing monetary policy to stabilize inflation within its medium-term target range of 5%–7%.
Recent Stories
Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 2025
ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agr ..
UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olym ..
Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full ..
‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's ..
Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s ..
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum
Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..
UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students
More Stories From Business
-
Euro gas acquisition cleared by CCP45 minutes ago
-
PESCO, PEDO sign agreement for sale of Koto HPP produced electricity1 hour ago
-
FTO appoints honorary advisers2 hours ago
-
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 1,646 more points4 minutes ago
-
Economy shows stability with moderated inflation, rising manufacturing4 minutes ago
-
WCCIS annual meeting highlights women’s economic empowerment3 hours ago
-
Pharmaceutical goods' export increases by 4.27% to US$64.990 mln3 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Fire Safety & Fire Fighting’ on Oct. 94 hours ago
-
PQ Activity5 hours ago
-
Sustained reforms, disaster resilience key to continued economic growth, says ADB5 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 August 20257 seconds ago
-
Pakistan launches sovereign sustainable financing framework8 seconds ago