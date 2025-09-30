Open Menu

Sustained Reforms, Disaster Resilience Key To Continued Economic Growth, Says ADB

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Sustained reforms, disaster resilience key to continued economic growth, says ADB

Pakistan’s improved macroeconomic conditions contributed to an uptick in growth in fiscal year 2025 (ended 30 June 2025), underpinned by increased investment driven by continued policy reforms and economic stability, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report released on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s improved macroeconomic conditions contributed to an uptick in growth in fiscal year 2025 (ended 30 June 2025), underpinned by increased investment driven by continued policy reforms and economic stability, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report released on Tuesday.

According to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2025, ADB’s annual flagship economic publication, Pakistan’s growth is projected to continue in the medium term, with real gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast at 3.0% in FY2026 as macroeconomic stability deepens through sustained reforms addressing structural vulnerabilities.

Economic reform has progressed considerably under the IMF Extended Fund Facility arrangement that began in October 2024. Policy consistency and climate resilience remain vital to maintaining the growth momentum. Downside risks to the outlook remain high.

“Pakistan’s growth prospects remain positive,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan. “However, the country continues to face structural challenges, compounded by recurring disasters such as the recent floods.

In this context, consistent reforms and policy implementation are essential for reinforcing policy credibility, sustaining economic momentum, and enhancing the country’s resilience, Fan added”  

In FY2026, economic activity is expected to strengthen, supported by improved external buffers and renewed business confidence following the US-Pakistan trade agreement. However, the damage caused to infrastructure and farmland by the recent floods may weigh on growth.

Recovery and rehabilitation efforts, bolstered by fiscal incentives for the construction sector announced in the FY2026 budget, are expected to partially offset the adverse impact.

Average inflation is projected to increase to 6.0% in FY2026, reflecting the impact of flood-related supply chain disruptions on food prices and the increase in gas tariffs.

In response, the central bank is expected to adopt a cautious approach to easing monetary policy to stabilize inflation within its medium-term target range of 5%–7%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat fr ..

Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 2025

15 minutes ago
 ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on fa ..

ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agr ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE Chess Federation to field five players at Peop ..

UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olym ..

30 minutes ago
 Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of pow ..

Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full ..

45 minutes ago
 ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World� ..

‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's ..

60 minutes ago
 Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Facto ..

Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s ..

60 minutes ago
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of ..

Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second co ..

Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer fli ..

Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights

1 hour ago
 Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Techn ..

Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum

2 hours ago
 Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab po ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..

2 hours ago
 UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business