WCCIS annual meeting highlights women’s economic empowerment

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Auditorium, with President Dr. Maryam Siddiqa presiding.

Addressing members, Dr. Siddiqa highlighted the chamber’s initiatives for women’s empowerment, noting that concrete steps were being taken to strengthen women entrepreneurs locally and internationally.

She credited Senior Vice President Gulzaib Waqas Awan, Vice President Rubina Naveed, and Shanam Asif for their pivotal roles in advancing WCCIS’s recognition both in Pakistan and abroad.

The AGM opened with recitation from the Holy Quran and included a detailed review of WCCIS’s achievements during the outgoing president’s tenure.

Prominent participants included Sialkot business community leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh (SI), executive committee members, and female entrepreneurs.