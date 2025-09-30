Open Menu

PESCO, PEDO Sign Agreement For Sale Of Koto HPP Produced Electricity

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PESCO, PEDO sign agreement for sale of Koto HPP produced electricity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government signed signing an agreement with Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) for the sale of electricity after the completion of 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project in Lower Dir district.

On one hand, the Koto Hydropower Project will generate 207 gigawatts of cheap electricity annually, and on the other hand, this important project will generate an annual revenue of Rs. 2 billion for the province.

In this regard, a special ceremony was held at WAPDA House Peshawar to sign a Power Acquisition Contract between the Federal energy department Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), a subsidiary of the provincial energy and power department, for the sale of electricity generated from the Koto Hydropower Project.

Moreover, Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Energy Engineer Tariq Sadozai, former provincial minister and chairman of PESCO board Himayat ullah Khan, Secretary Energy and Power Zubair Khan, Chief Executive PESCO Akhtar Hameed, Chief Engineer PEDO Aziz Bacha, Director General Mirad Atif Jawad participated in the ceremony.

While delivering the opening remarks at the beginning of the ceremony, Special Assistant to the Minister of Energy Engineer Tariq Sadozai termed the completion of the Koto Hydropower Project as a historic achievement towards the stabilization of the province’s economy and said that on the one hand, this project will generate environment-friendly and cheap electricity, and on the other hand, it will help in overcoming the power crisis faced by the supply of electricity in the national grid.

Sadozai appreciated the efforts of Secretary Energy and all officers of PEDO, Directors PEDO Faraz Khan, Syed Asif Raza, Junaid Iqbal, Muqeem uddin and Project Director Sultan Room in the sale of electricity and expressed hope that the agreements for the sale of electricity generated from other completed power projects of PEDO will be successfully concluded.

Furthermore, he stressed on ensuring the payment of arrears due to PESCO in the sale of electricity generated from the Pehur and Machai hydropower projects under the responsibility of the federal government and vowed to take concrete steps for the early resolution of the issue.

At the end of the ceremony, PESCO and PEDO officials also exchanged honorary shields to the officers of both institutes.APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of ..

Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second co ..

Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..

33 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer fli ..

Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights

34 minutes ago
 Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Techn ..

Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum

48 minutes ago
 Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab po ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..

49 minutes ago
 UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

1 hour ago
UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduate ..

UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates

1 hour ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sport ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute counci ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 ..

Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed

1 hour ago
 'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initi ..

'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..

2 hours ago
 World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean ..

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business