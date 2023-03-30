EU, G7 Yet to Reach Majority That Would Allow Changing Russian Oil Price Cap - Brussels

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The European Union and the G& have not yet reached a majority that would allow changing a price cap on Russian oil, European Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie said on Thursday.

"I can confirm that ...

the commission has undertaken its review of course, we are in contact with member states on this, it is worth saying that there is no majority for a change of the price caps at this point ... and I would add neither is there majority in G7 either," Ferrie told reporters.