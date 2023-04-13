Europa Conference League quarterfinals starting Thursday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The third-tier UEFA Europa Conference League's quarterfinal phase is starting on Thursday.

At this stage, Gent will play against West Ham United, Lech Poznan will meet Fiorentina, Anderlecht will face AZ Alkmaar, and Basel will take on Nice.

Belgium's Gent, England's West Ham United, and Italy's Fiorentina had big wins each in second leg games of the round of 16.

The Europa Conference League was launched in the 2021-22 season as Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 to win an inaugural title.

In the last eight, the first leg matches will be played on Thursday, and the clubs will meet again on April 20.

- 1st leg fixtures in last 8 Gent vs. West Ham United (1645GMT) Lech Poznan vs. Fiorentina (1900GMT) Anderlecht vs. AZ Alkmaar (1900GMT)Basel vs. Nice (1900GMT)