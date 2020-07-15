UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Climb At Open

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading Wednesday following strong gains in Tokyo and overnight on Wall Street thanks to coronavirus vaccine and US stimulus hopes, dealers said.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.8 percent to 6,228.

71 points, with traders brushing aside official data showing Britain's annual inflation rate edged up in June.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 0.9 percent to 12,806.87 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.8 percent to 5,044.80.

In Britain, the Consumer prices Index annual inflation rate nudged higher to 0.6 percent in June from 0.5 percent in May, the Office for National Statistics said.

