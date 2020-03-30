European Stock Markets Drop In Voltile Early Trade
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:35 PM
European stock markets, having mostly opened higher on Monday, swiftly retreated as volatility gripped the start of the week's trading
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :European stock markets, having mostly opened higher on Monday, swiftly retreated as volatility gripped the start of the week's trading.
London slid 1.0 percent, Frankfurt lost 0.1 percent, Paris shed 0.7 percent, Milan dropped 0.6 percent and Madrid retreated 1.0 percent.