UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Ease Back, Asia Mixed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:17 AM

European stocks ease back, Asia mixed

European stock markets eased lower in quiet trade Monday after the US Federal Reserve signalled it would keep interest rates at unprecedented lows for as long as it takes to get through the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):European stock markets eased lower in quiet trade Monday after the US Federal Reserve signalled it would keep interest rates at unprecedented lows for as long as it takes to get through the coronavirus crisis.

London was closed for a public holiday, leaving Paris and Frankfurt to set the tone with very slight drops in afternoon exchanges.

In New York, the Dow Jones index gained 0.6 percent in early trading, however.

"Cheap central bank money is going to continue to support the stock markets," said independent analyst Timo Emden in Frankfurt.

The Fed's pledge of trillions of dollars in support has been key to stock market gains since the massive virus-induced sell-off in March.

US Fed chief Jerome Powell on Thursday went even further, saying the US central bank would focus on growth and jobs from now on rather than on inflation, meaning that interest rates and controlling inflation would be a secondary consideration.

Stephen Innes at AxiCorp noted that during the financial crisis, the US began cutting interest rates in mid-2007 and did not lift them until more than eight years later.

He felt it might take just as long to see them hiked again.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were mostly lower, with Hong Kong down one percent as Shanghai dipped 0.

2 percent, both having jumped more than one percent earlier.

Tokyo rose more than one percent, shrugging off concerns over who would succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after news that US investment legend Warren Buffett had bought huge holdings in top Japanese companies.

Positive service sector data in China helped offset slower manufacturing figures and offered reassurance the world's number two economy is emerging strongly from the coronavirus crisis.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT - London - FTSE 100 closed for public holiday Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT at 13,030.70 points Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 4,997.92 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,300.39 New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 28,653.87 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 percent at 23,139.76 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 1.0 percent at 25,177.05 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,395.68 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1939 from $1.1903 at 2100 GMT on Friday Dollar/yen: UP at 106.03 yen from 105.34 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3331 from $1.3349 Euro/pound: UP at 89.56 pence from 89.13 penceWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $43.17Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.4 percent at $46.01 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China Bank London Shanghai Paris Emden Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Powell New York Euro Money March Market From Top Asia Dow Jones Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

51 minutes ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

1 hour ago

Masks, soap machines and mini-golf: inside the US ..

33 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Decries Government Pressure ..

33 minutes ago

W.House calls on Russia to 'respect Belarus' sover ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.