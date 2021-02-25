UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Make Gains At Open

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trade on Thursday, lifted by a positive performance in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies climbed 0.4 percent to 6,686.52 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.

2 percent to 14,010.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.5 percent to 5,823.85.

Another US Federal Reserve reassurance it would not hike interest rates until absolutely necessary buoyed Asian markets Thursday, while traders were also taking heart from positive developments on the vaccine front.

