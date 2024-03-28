Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.29275.22
GBP 355.27 347.59
EUR 304.44 298.42
JPY 1.85881.8187
SAR 75.00 73.38
AED 76.61 74.93
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44464
LIBOR 3M 5.57103
LIBOR 6M 5.65339
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.91275.87273.37271.61269.14266.57264.24
EUR 299.86 298.93296.59295.07292.80290.38288.24
GBP 349.74248.45345.36343.19340.11 336.94334.06
