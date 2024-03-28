Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.29275.22

GBP 355.27 347.59

EUR 304.44 298.42

JPY 1.85881.8187

SAR 75.00 73.38

AED 76.61 74.93

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44464

LIBOR 3M 5.57103

LIBOR 6M 5.65339

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.91275.87273.37271.61269.14266.57264.24

EUR 299.86 298.93296.59295.07292.80290.38288.24

GBP 349.74248.45345.36343.19340.11 336.94334.06

APP/mzr/

