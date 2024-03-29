Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Published March 29, 2024
KARACHI
USD 281.29275.22
GBP 355.09 347.42
EUR 303.10 297.10
JPY 1.85931.8192
SAR 75.00 73.38
AED 76.60 74.94
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44182
LIBOR 3M 5.56352
LIBOR 6M 5.65230
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.15276.34274.01272.30269.75267.20264.92
EUR 298.79 298.12295.98294.48292.16289.78287.70
GBP 349.87248.89346.01343.89340.72 337.56334.76
