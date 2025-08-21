EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) (21-08-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.22 279.08
GBP 383.75375.45
EUR 332.15 324.98
JPY 1.9354 1.8936
SAR 76.01 74.37
AED 77.67 75.
98
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3391
LIBOR 3M 4.2038
LIBOR 6M 4.0558
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.61279.33276.67274.41271.89 269.30266.96
EUR327.06325.93 323.47321.39 319.05 316.55 314.31
GBP377.56375.88372.36369.35 365.96362.46359.29
APP/as/
