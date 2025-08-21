(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 21, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 25, 2025

USD 281.

9029

GBP 380.6817

EUR 328.2478

JPY 1.9093

APP/as/