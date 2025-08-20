Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Hits All Time High At 150,591 Points

Published August 20, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 820.26 more points, a positive change of 0.55 percent, closing all time high at 150,591.00 points against 149,770.75 points last trading day.

A total of 667,817,396 shares were traded during the day as compared to 809,082,439 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 40.728 billion against Rs 48.430 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 487 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 240 of them recorded gains and 216 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 52,299,000 shares at Rs 14.

92 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 36,266,186 shares at Rs1.48 per share and Fauji Cement with 33,616,868 shares at Rs 16.42 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 616.58 per share price, closing at Rs 32,394.83, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs180.90 rise in its per share price to Rs 27,878.90.

Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs74.02 per share closing at Rs 946.54 followed by The Thal Industries Corporation Limited with Rs49.83 decline in its share price to close at Rs574.02.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 323 companies traded shares in the market out of which 166 witnessed gain, 154 loss where the prices of 3 companies remained unchanged.

