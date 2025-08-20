Open Menu

Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against US Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 07:02 PM

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.95 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.96

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.95 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.96.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284 and Rs 284.5, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 91 paisa to close at Rs 328.33 against the last day’s closing of Rs 329.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.90, while the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed a decrease of 20 paisa to close at Rs380.81 against the last day’s closing of Rs381.01.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant at Rs 76.76 and Rs 75.13, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Egypt hosts first preliminary camel race

Egypt hosts first preliminary camel race

20 minutes ago
 Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch ..

Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch as annual event starting from ..

50 minutes ago
 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconn ..

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters

30 minutes ago
 Police assist citizens during heavy rains, floodin ..

Police assist citizens during heavy rains, flooding

30 minutes ago
 Pakistani MPs call on Nepal Speaker of House of Re ..

Pakistani MPs call on Nepal Speaker of House of Representative

30 minutes ago
 KP govt accelerates Galiyat land use, zone plannin ..

KP govt accelerates Galiyat land use, zone planning for sustainable tourism deve ..

30 minutes ago
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs me ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting to review rain situation ..

30 minutes ago
 LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastru ..

LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC

38 minutes ago
 DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery

DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery

38 minutes ago
 Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospita ..

Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas

33 minutes ago
 Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: ..

Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate

38 minutes ago
 Substandard drinks seized in Kohat

Substandard drinks seized in Kohat

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business