Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.95 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.96.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284 and Rs 284.5, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 91 paisa to close at Rs 328.33 against the last day’s closing of Rs 329.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.90, while the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed a decrease of 20 paisa to close at Rs380.81 against the last day’s closing of Rs381.01.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant at Rs 76.76 and Rs 75.13, respectively.